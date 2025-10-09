Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm

Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm

October 9, 2025   05:40 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

