5-year-old child drowns in swimming pool during training activity
File Photo.

5-year-old child drowns in swimming pool during training activity

October 9, 2025   06:28 am

A 5-year-old child tragically drowned in a swimming pool in Nugegoda last evening (8), police stated.

According to preliminary investigations, the child had been participating in a group training activity conducted by an instructor, when he drowned.

The body of the deceased has been placed at the morgue of the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital for further examination.

The deceased child was a resident of Thalapathpitiya, Nugegoda.

Mirihana Police have launched an investigation following a report received about the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)

UN panel expresses concern over Sri Lanka's lack of progress in addressing enforced disappearances (English)

UN panel expresses concern over Sri Lanka's lack of progress in addressing enforced disappearances (English)

Parliament debates extensively over move to hand powers of NPC to IGP (English)

Parliament debates extensively over move to hand powers of NPC to IGP (English)

Additional Secretary of Justice Ministry arrested by Bribery Commission granted bail (English)

Additional Secretary of Justice Ministry arrested by Bribery Commission granted bail (English)

Islamic religious observances held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary

Islamic religious observances held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

CEB new employees' union concerned over job security (English)

CEB new employees' union concerned over job security (English)