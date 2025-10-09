5-year-old child drowns in swimming pool during training activity

A 5-year-old child tragically drowned in a swimming pool in Nugegoda last evening (8), police stated.

According to preliminary investigations, the child had been participating in a group training activity conducted by an instructor, when he drowned.

The body of the deceased has been placed at the morgue of the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital for further examination.

The deceased child was a resident of Thalapathpitiya, Nugegoda.

Mirihana Police have launched an investigation following a report received about the incident.