January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Ensuring all teachers are degree holders is a key goal of the current govt PM Harini
- Duo arrested with 12kg of narcotics in Kadawatha
- Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of plan to end fighting and release hostages, Trump says
- Re-scrutinized results of O/L exam released
- Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm