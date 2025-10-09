UN Secretary-General welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

UN Secretary-General welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

October 9, 2025   07:23 am

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-release agreement in the Gaza Strip.

“I welcome the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire & hostage release in Gaza, based on the proposal put forward by @POTUS,” Guterres said on the US social media company X’s platform.

His remarks came right after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed off on the first phase of a US-proposed Gaza deal.

“I commend the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt & Türkiye in brokering this desperately needed breakthrough.

“I urge all concerned to abide fully by the terms of the agreement,” Guterres said.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)

UN panel expresses concern over Sri Lanka's lack of progress in addressing enforced disappearances (English)

UN panel expresses concern over Sri Lanka's lack of progress in addressing enforced disappearances (English)

Parliament debates extensively over move to hand powers of NPC to IGP (English)

Parliament debates extensively over move to hand powers of NPC to IGP (English)

Additional Secretary of Justice Ministry arrested by Bribery Commission granted bail (English)

Additional Secretary of Justice Ministry arrested by Bribery Commission granted bail (English)

Islamic religious observances held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary

Islamic religious observances held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

CEB new employees' union concerned over job security (English)

CEB new employees' union concerned over job security (English)