Sri Lanka marks 151st World Post Day today

October 9, 2025   07:56 am

Today (9) marks the 151st World Post Day, which is being commemorated around the globe.

In Sri Lanka, the national ceremony to mark the World Post Day is scheduled to take place this morning at the Badulla Postal Complex Auditorium, under the patronage of Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

This year’s celebration also marks the 56th national commemoration of World Post Day in Sri Lanka.

Following a resolution by the Universal Postal Union (UPU), a total of 193 countries celebrate World Post Day annually on October 9.

The date commemorates the signing of an agreement on October 9, 1874, by several countries to establish the General Postal Union, later renamed the Universal Postal Union.

The day was officially declared World Post Day in 1969.

Meanwhile, postal trade unions have announced that postal workers will report to duty today wearing black armbands, in protest of a statement made by the Postmaster General, alleging that postal employees had fraudulently claimed overtime payments.

Trade unions further stated that they plan to submit a formal complaint today to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) regarding the allegations.

