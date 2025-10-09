Police seize over 18kg of narcotic from duo arrested in Kadawatha

October 9, 2025   08:50 am

A woman and a man, who were arrested while at a house in Pahala Biyanwila, Kadawatha, last evening (8), were in possession of over 18 kilograms of narcotics, police said.

Although, police said at the time of arrest the duo was in possession of 12kg of narcotic, the amount has now been revised.

Among the seized substances were 12kg of heroin, 2.4kg of Kush cannabis, 2.3kg of hashish and 1.4kg of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’).

The raid was conducted based on information received by officers of the Nuwara Eliya Crimes Investigation Division.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Kadawatha Police.

According to police, the arrested woman is 32 years old and the man is 26 years old.

They are scheduled to be presented before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court today (9).

