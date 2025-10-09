Colombo Port generates Rs. 32 billion profit in first 8 months of 2025

Colombo Port generates Rs. 32 billion profit in first 8 months of 2025

October 9, 2025   11:14 am

The Colombo Port has recorded a net profit of Rs. 32.2 billion (after tax) during the first eight months of 2025, the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation stated.

The Ministry stated that the net profit for the same period in 2024 was Rs. 18.9 billion, reflecting an increase of approximately Rs. 13 billion, which translates to a 71% growth.

The estimated profit target for the first eight months of 2025 was around Rs. 21 billion, the Ministry noted.

According to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), this remarkable financial performance is the result of ongoing development projects, improved operational efficiency, a 6% growth in container handling compared to the first eight months of 2024 and the completion of major infrastructure projects such as the Eastern Terminal and Jaya Container Terminal, which are expected to further increase capacity in the near future.

The SLPA also attributed the profit surge to renewal of terminal service agreements, increased capacity, and effective cost management.

The Ports Authority has stated that these profits would be utilised to implement strategic plans aimed at positioning the Colombo Port as a regional transshipment hub.

