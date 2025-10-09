PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision shortly

PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision shortly

October 9, 2025   11:36 am

Approximately 500 individuals submitted opinions and suggestions during public consultation sessions held in relation to the third electricity tariff revision proposed for this year, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) stated.

The island-wide public consultation process began on September 18, starting with the Eastern Province, and was designed to gather feedback from all provinces.

The final session took place yesterday (8) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo, focused on the Western Province, the PUCSL added.

The PUCSL stated that after reviewing all opinions and proposals submitted during these sessions, the final decision regarding the tariff revision is expected to be announced during the second week of October.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) recently submitted its proposal to the Commission, recommending a 6.8% increase in electricity tariffs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)

UN panel expresses concern over Sri Lanka's lack of progress in addressing enforced disappearances (English)

UN panel expresses concern over Sri Lanka's lack of progress in addressing enforced disappearances (English)

Parliament debates extensively over move to hand powers of NPC to IGP (English)

Parliament debates extensively over move to hand powers of NPC to IGP (English)

Additional Secretary of Justice Ministry arrested by Bribery Commission granted bail (English)

Additional Secretary of Justice Ministry arrested by Bribery Commission granted bail (English)

Islamic religious observances held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary

Islamic religious observances held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin