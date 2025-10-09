PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision shortly

Approximately 500 individuals submitted opinions and suggestions during public consultation sessions held in relation to the third electricity tariff revision proposed for this year, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) stated.

The island-wide public consultation process began on September 18, starting with the Eastern Province, and was designed to gather feedback from all provinces.

The final session took place yesterday (8) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo, focused on the Western Province, the PUCSL added.

The PUCSL stated that after reviewing all opinions and proposals submitted during these sessions, the final decision regarding the tariff revision is expected to be announced during the second week of October.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) recently submitted its proposal to the Commission, recommending a 6.8% increase in electricity tariffs.