13 bank accounts linked to Backhoe Samans wife and associates frozen: CID informs court

October 9, 2025   12:05 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (9) that 13 bank accounts belonging to Shadhika Lakshani — the wife of Backhoe Saman, who is currently in remand custody — and her close associates have been frozen.

According to the CID, five of the frozen accounts are registered under Shadhika Lakshani’s name, Ada Derana reporter said.

This disclosure was made when the case was taken up today before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama.

Following the hearing, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be further remanded until October 23.

The wife and child of underworld figure ‘Backhoe Saman’ were taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department upon their arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on August 29.

 

