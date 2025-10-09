29 mobile phones found in Boossa high-security prison

A total of 29 mobile phones have been recovered today from wards A, C, and D of the Boossa High-Security Prison, which houses some of Sri Lanka’s most dangerous criminals.

The discovery was made during a joint search operation conducted by the Prison Intelligence and the Police Special Task Force (STF).

According to Prison Media Spokesman Jagath Weerasinghe, the recovered phones were found in wards where notorious and high-profile criminals are being held.

Additionally, a mobile phone was also found in the cell of Dematagoda Chaminda, an inmate currently on death row.

Mobile phones were also discovered in the cells of a large-scale drug trafficker ‘Wela Suda’ and ‘Midigama Ruwan’ another well-known underworld figure.

These findings highlight ongoing concerns about contraband and communication devices being smuggled into high-security prisons, despite strict controls, the Prison Media Spokesman noted.