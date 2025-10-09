Police issue clarification on reports circulating about mastermind behind Easter Sunday Attacks

October 9, 2025   01:53 pm

The Police Media Division has stated that a false news report is circulating on social media claiming that retired Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Ravi Seneviratne, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, told the Parliamentary High Posts Committee that the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday attacks has been identified and that India is behind it.

In a statement, the Police Media Division categorically rejected the report.

Regarding the news, retired Senior Deputy Inspector General Ravi Seneviratne clarified that he appeared before the Parliamentary High Posts Committee on October 8, 2025, and provided answers related to the matters raised during the meeting. However, at no point during that session did he state that India was behind the Easter Sunday attacks, the statement noted.

Therefore, the Inspector General of Police has been instructed to conduct an investigation into those spreading this false news. Additionally, Ravi Seneviratne has directed his lawyers to take legal action regarding this matter, the statement further added.

