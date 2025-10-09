Indian nationals continue to dominate tourist arrivals figures

October 9, 2025   02:46 pm

A total of 34,046 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in the month of October, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 10,738 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 31.5%. Furthermore, 3,684 persons from China, 2,200 from the United Kingdom, 1,988 from Germany and 1,577 Bangladeshi nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of October.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,759,540 with the release of the latest figures for October.

Among them, 386,030 individuals are from India, 164,093 from the UK and 123,414 are from Russia, the SLTDA noted.

