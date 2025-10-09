Govt to provide benefits to unaddressed retirees in 2026 budget  Minister

Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Dr. Chandana Abayaratne, announced that a significant number of retired public servants whose salaries were not increased in the 2025 Budget will receive due benefits in the 2026 Budget.

He made these remarks while participating in the ‘National Pensioners’ Day 2025’ celebration organized by the Department of Pensions under the theme “A Life Filled with Strength, Good Health, and Courage.”

Addressing the gathering, Minister Abayaratne said:

“We are aware that there are many issues affecting the over 700,000-strong retired community. We regularly meet with retiree organizations and hold discussions with the Deputy Minister, Secretary, and Director General to address their concerns. There may still be some issues we have not yet identified; however, the government remains committed to fulfilling its responsibility to resolve your problems.”

The celebration featured a variety of activities, including local and Western medical clinics, health awareness lectures, entertainment programs, and aesthetic performances by veteran artists, along with special gift distributions.

The event was attended by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, S. Aloka Bandara; the Director General of the Department of Pensions, Chaminda Hettiarachchi; as well as veteran artists, medical specialists, officers of the Department of Pensions, and a large number of retired public servants.