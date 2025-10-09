Joy in Israel and Gaza as ceasefire and hostage deal is signed

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas signed an agreement on Thursday (Oct 9) to cease fire and free Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, in the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s initiative to end the war in Gaza.

Officials on both sides confirmed they had signed the deal following indirect talks in the Egyptian beach resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. The deal’s announcement had been greeted with celebrations among Palestinians and Israelis alike.

Israelis and Palestinians rejoiced on Thursday (Oct 9) after a ceasefire and hostage deal was announced under the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s initiative to end the war in Gaza.

Under the deal, the biggest step yet towards peace, fighting will cease, Israel will partially withdraw from Gaza and Hamas will free hostages it captured in the attack that precipitated the war, in exchange for prisoners held by Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the ceasefire would take effect once the agreement is ratified by his government, which would convene after a security Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

CEASEFIRE, WITHDRAWAL AND RELEASE OF HOSTAGES

An Israeli government spokeswoman, confirming the deal had been signed, said the ceasefire would go into force within 24 hours of the cabinet meeting. After that 24-hour period, the hostages held in Gaza will be freed within 72 hours, she said.

A source briefed on details of the agreement said earlier that Israeli troops would begin pulling back within 24 hours of the deal being signed.

An Israeli official said all 20 Israeli hostages still believed to be alive in Gaza after being seized by Hamas in its attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, would be released.

The prisoners released in exchange will not include Marwan Barghouti, one of the most prominent Palestinian prisoners, the spokeswoman said.

Palestinians and the families of Israeli hostages broke into wild celebrations after news emerged of the pact.

In Gaza, where most of the more than 2 million people have been displaced by Israeli bombing, young men applauded in the devastated streets, even as Israeli strikes continued.

“ALL OF THE GAZA STRIP IS HAPPY”

“Thank God for the ceasefire, the end of bloodshed and killing,” said Abdul Majeed Abd Rabbo in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. “I am not the only one happy, all of the Gaza Strip is happy, all the Arab people, all of the world is happy with the ceasefire and the end of bloodshed.”

Einav Zaugauker, whose son Matan is one of the last hostages, rejoiced in Tel Aviv’s so-called Hostages Square, where families of those seized in the Hamas attack that sparked the war two years ago have gathered to demand their return.

“I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, I can’t explain what I’m feeling ... it’s crazy,” she said, speaking in the red glow of a celebratory flare.

“What do I say to him? What do I do? Hug and kiss him,” she said. “Just tell him that I love him, that’s it. And to see his eyes sink into mine ... It’s overwhelming - this is the relief.”

Still, Gaza residents said Israeli strikes on three Gaza City suburbs continued overnight and in the morning hours of Thursday, residents said. Lines of smoke rose over Shejaia, Tuffah and Zeitoun in the early hours of Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Gaza health ministry said at least nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the past 24 hours.

20-POINT FRAMEWORK

Just a day after the second anniversary of Hamas militants’ cross-border attack that triggered Israel’s devastating assault on Gaza, indirect talks in Egypt yielded an agreement on the initial stage of Trump’s 20-point framework.

But the agreement announced by Trump late on Wednesday was short on detail and left many unresolved questions that could yet lead to its collapse.

Still yet to be hammered out are plans to govern Gaza after the war, and the ultimate fate of Hamas, which has rejected Israel’s demands that it give up its weapons.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the deal “a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel”.

But far-right members of his coalition have long opposed any deal with Hamas. One of them, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, said that Hamas must be destroyed once the hostages are returned.

He said he would not vote in favour of a ceasefire deal, although he stopped short of threatening to bring down Netanyahu’s coalition government.

The next phase of Trump’s plan calls for an international body led by Trump and including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to play a role in Gaza’s post-war administration.

Arab countries which back the plan say it must lead to eventual independence for a Palestinian state, which Netanyahu says will never happen.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called the agreement an historic moment. Regional power Saudi Arabia said the Gaza agreement marks an important step towards achieving a comprehensive and just peace in the region.

There is no clear indication who will rule Gaza when the war ends. Netanyahu, Trump, Western and Arab states have ruled out a role for Hamas, which has run Gaza since driving out Palestinian rivals in 2007.

Hamas has said it would relinquish Gaza governance only to a Palestinian technocrat government supervised by the Palestinian Authority and backed by Arab and Muslim countries. It rejects any role for Blair or foreign rule of Gaza.

HAMAS SAYS DEAL INCLUDES PRISONER-HOSTAGE SWAP

More than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led militants stormed through Israeli towns on Oct 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and capturing 251 hostages.

Of the 48 hostages still held, 20 are believed to be alive, according to Israeli officials.

In parallel, Israel’s military has waged campaigns that have tipped the balance of power in the Middle East in its favour, killing the leaders of Hezbollah in a campaign in Lebanon and top Iranian commanders in a 12-day war against Iran.

But global outrage has mounted against Israel’s assault, leaving it internationally isolated. Multiple rights experts, scholars and a UN inquiry say it amounts to genocide. Israel calls its actions self-defence after the 2023 Hamas attack.

Hamas confirmed it had reached an agreement to end the war, saying the deal includes an Israeli withdrawal from the enclave and a hostage-prisoner exchange.

“We affirm that the sacrifices of our people will not be in vain, and that we will remain true to our pledge - never abandoning our people’s national rights until freedom, independence, and self-determination are achieved,” Hamas said.

“These are moments that are considered historic moments, long awaited by Palestinian citizens after two years of killing and genocide that was committed with arrogance against the Palestinian people,” said Palestinian Khaled Shaat in the city of Khan Younis in Gaza.

