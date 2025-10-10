Showers expected in parts of the island today

October 10, 2025   06:08 am

The Department of Meteorology announced that showers or thundershowers are expected to occur at several places in the Eastern, Central, Uva, Southern, and Sabaragamuwa Provinces, and in the Polonnaruwa, Mullaittivu, Kilinochchi, and Jaffna Districts after 1.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers may also occur at a few places in other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m. In addition, showers may occur in the Western and Southern Provinces during the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva Provinces during the morning, the Department said.

The general public is kindly advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

