SJB and UNP to collaborate under a joint political program  Sajith

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, announced that the SJB has decided to politically collaborate with the United National Party (UNP) under a joint program, based on the leadership and guidance of the SJB.

He stated that this unanimous decision was reached during the Working Committee meeting held yesterday (09) and at two Management Committee meetings held prior to it.

Expressing further views, Premadasa said that the two parties will continue to work together on practical and people-centered policy agreements aimed at addressing the challenges and issues faced by the country and its citizens, while maintaining the individual identities of both parties.