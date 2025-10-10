07 including preschool staff arrested over death of 5-year-old in swimming Pool

Seven individuals — including the assistant principal of a preschool, the sports coordination officer, two teachers in charge of the children, a preschool employee, and two swimming instructors — have been arrested in connection with the death of a child who drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel in Nugegoda.

The Mirihana Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred on the morning of October 8, 2025, at a hotel located on Stanley Mawatha within the Mirihana Police Division.

The victim has been identified as a five-year-old child residing in the Udahamulla area.

According to police, the deceased child had been studying at a private preschool and was participating in a swimming session at the hotel with a group of teachers and students under the supervision of a coach.

It was revealed that the child had drowned and was pronounced dead upon admission to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at the Kalubowila Hospital by the Judicial Medical Officer, who returned an open verdict regarding the cause of death.

Accordingly, the seven suspects were subsequently taken into custody in connection with the incident, said police.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Mirihana Police.