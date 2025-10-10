60% of school students in Sri Lanka suffer from depression  Expert

60% of school students in Sri Lanka suffer from depression  Expert

October 10, 2025   07:46 am

It has been revealed that 60 percent of school students in Sri Lanka suffer from depression, according to recent research findings.

The study also shows that 24 percent of students in higher grades are affected by depression.

This information was disclosed by Professor Miyuru Chandradasa, President of the Sri Lanka College of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

“This psychiatric assessment found that the intense pressure of education, problems with parents at home, the use of social media, and physical abuse of children are the main causes of this mental stress,” Professor Chandradasa stated.

He further pointed out that the research indicates 19 percent of Sri Lanka’s overall population show symptoms of depression.

Professor Chandradasa made these remarks in connection with World Mental Health Day, which is observed today (October 10).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath defends govt's actions regarding latest UNHRC resolution (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath defends govt's actions regarding latest UNHRC resolution (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath defends govt's actions regarding latest UNHRC resolution (English)

Legal action against those who spread misinformation about Easter attacks 'mastermind' - FM (English)

Legal action against those who spread misinformation about Easter attacks 'mastermind' - FM (English)

Derana actively contributed to raising public awareness about country's reality - Cardinal Ranjith (English)

Derana actively contributed to raising public awareness about country's reality - Cardinal Ranjith (English)

Gammanpila summoned to Bribery Commission to record statement over his complaint on containers (English)

Gammanpila summoned to Bribery Commission to record statement over his complaint on containers (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.10.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.10.09

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)

UN panel expresses concern over Sri Lanka's lack of progress in addressing enforced disappearances (English)

UN panel expresses concern over Sri Lanka's lack of progress in addressing enforced disappearances (English)