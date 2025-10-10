60% of school students in Sri Lanka suffer from depression  Expert

It has been revealed that 60 percent of school students in Sri Lanka suffer from depression, according to recent research findings.

The study also shows that 24 percent of students in higher grades are affected by depression.

This information was disclosed by Professor Miyuru Chandradasa, President of the Sri Lanka College of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

“This psychiatric assessment found that the intense pressure of education, problems with parents at home, the use of social media, and physical abuse of children are the main causes of this mental stress,” Professor Chandradasa stated.

He further pointed out that the research indicates 19 percent of Sri Lanka’s overall population show symptoms of depression.

Professor Chandradasa made these remarks in connection with World Mental Health Day, which is observed today (October 10).