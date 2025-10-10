Cabinet reshuffle to take place today - sources
October 10, 2025 08:54 am
The Cabinet of Ministers is expected to be reshuffled today (10), according to political sources.
The government has reportedly decided to carry out the reshuffle in order to accelerate and enhance the efficiency of its development objectives, in line with the 2026 Budget.
Accordingly, the newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers are scheduled to be sworn in before the President at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (10).