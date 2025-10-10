Cabinet Reshuffle: New portfolios for 3 ministers and 10 deputy ministers

The government has announced the new portfolios of three Cabinet Ministers and 10 Deputy Ministers following today’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Cabinet Ministers -

The following Cabinet Ministers have been sworn in:

Bimal Niroshan Rathnayake– Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Anura Karunathilaka – Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Dr. H.M. Susil Ranasinghe – Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply

Deputy Ministers -

The following Deputy Ministers have been sworn in:

Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando – Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning T.B. Sarath – Deputy Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply M. Muneer – Deputy Minister of Religious and Cultural Affairs Eranga Gunasekara – Deputy Minister of Urban Development Dr. Muditha Hansaka Wijemuni– Deputy Minister of Health Aravinda Senarath Vitharana – Deputy Minister of Lands and Irrigation H.M. Dinindu Saman Kumara – Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs U.D. Nishantha Jayaweera – Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Kaushalya Ariyarathne– Deputy Minister of Mass Media M. Arkam – Deputy Minister of Energy

The government has reportedly decided to carry out the reshuffle in order to accelerate and enhance the efficiency of its development objectives, in line with the 2026 Budget.