Cabinet Reshuffle: New portfolios for 3 ministers and 10 deputy ministers

October 10, 2025   09:28 am

The government has announced the new portfolios of three Cabinet Ministers and 10 Deputy Ministers following today’s Cabinet reshuffle.

 

Cabinet Ministers -

The following Cabinet Ministers have been sworn in:

  1. Bimal Niroshan Rathnayake– Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development
  2. Anura Karunathilaka – Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation
  3. Dr. H.M. Susil Ranasinghe – Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply

 

Deputy Ministers -

The following Deputy Ministers have been sworn in:

  1. Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando – Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning
  2. T.B. Sarath – Deputy Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply
  3. M. Muneer – Deputy Minister of Religious and Cultural Affairs
  4. Eranga Gunasekara – Deputy Minister of Urban Development
  5. Dr. Muditha Hansaka Wijemuni– Deputy Minister of Health 
  6. Aravinda Senarath Vitharana – Deputy Minister of Lands and Irrigation
  7. H.M. Dinindu Saman Kumara – Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs
  8. U.D. Nishantha Jayaweera – Deputy Minister of Economic Development
  9. Dr. Kaushalya Ariyarathne– Deputy Minister of Mass Media 
  10. M. Arkam – Deputy Minister of Energy

 

The government has reportedly decided to carry out the reshuffle in order to accelerate and enhance the efficiency of its development objectives, in line with the 2026 Budget.

