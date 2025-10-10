Youth sentenced to 10 years RI for drug trafficking

A 21-year-old who is employed as a mason has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after being found guilty of trafficking the narcotic substance known as ‘ice’.



The sentence was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Rashantha Godawela yesterday (09).

The accused who is a resident of Mannar was arrested by the police near the Eluthur Junction in Mannar on 03 November 2022, while transporting the narcotic substance ‘Ice’.

The Attorney General had subsequently filed charges against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, No. 1 of 2008.

After a hearing, the High Court Judge, while pronouncing the verdict, stated that the charges leveled against the accused by the prosecution had been proven beyond reasonable doubt, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the judge stated that this sentence will be imposed on the accused while pronouncing his verdict.