Youth sentenced to 10 years RI for drug trafficking

Youth sentenced to 10 years RI for drug trafficking

October 10, 2025   10:24 am

A 21-year-old who is employed as a mason has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after being found guilty of trafficking the narcotic substance known as ‘ice’. 
 
The sentence was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Rashantha Godawela yesterday (09).

The accused who is a resident of Mannar was arrested by the police near the Eluthur Junction in Mannar on 03 November 2022, while transporting the narcotic substance ‘Ice’.

The Attorney General had subsequently filed charges against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, No. 1 of 2008.

After a hearing, the High Court Judge, while pronouncing the verdict, stated that the charges leveled against the accused by the prosecution had been proven beyond reasonable doubt, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the judge stated that this sentence will be imposed on the accused while pronouncing his verdict.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath defends govt's actions regarding latest UNHRC resolution (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath defends govt's actions regarding latest UNHRC resolution (English)

Legal action against those who spread misinformation about Easter attacks 'mastermind' - FM (English)

Legal action against those who spread misinformation about Easter attacks 'mastermind' - FM (English)

Derana actively contributed to raising public awareness about country's reality - Cardinal Ranjith (English)

Derana actively contributed to raising public awareness about country's reality - Cardinal Ranjith (English)

Gammanpila summoned to Bribery Commission to record statement over his complaint on containers (English)

Gammanpila summoned to Bribery Commission to record statement over his complaint on containers (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.10.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.10.09

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)