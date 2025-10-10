Weligama shooting: Case against ex-IGP Deshabandu and others adjourned

October 10, 2025   11:11 am

The case against former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon and other suspects in connection with the shooting incident near the W15 Hotel in Weligama has been scheduled for reconsideration on December 17.

The case was taken up at the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (October 10).

Deshabandu Tennakoon and the other accused appeared before court for the hearing, said Ada Derana reporter.

