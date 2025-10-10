Business fined for selling bottled water at inflated prices

Business fined for selling bottled water at inflated prices

October 10, 2025   11:28 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has imposed a fine of Rs. 600,000 on a business in the Kolonnawa area that was found guilty of selling a bottle of drinking water at a price exceeding the government-regulated rate.

The case was filed by the Narahenpita District Office of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

The case was filed alleging that the suspect business entity had committed an offense by selling a 500 milliliter bottle of drinking water for Rs. 90 while the regulated price was Rs. 70.

When the case was taken up yesterday, the accused business entity pleaded guilty to the charge. 

CAA investigating officers informed the court that the offense carries a fine ranging from Rs. 500,000 to Rs. 5 million under the relevant regulations.

After considering the evidence and submissions, the Magistrate imposed a fine of Rs. 600,000 on the business.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath defends govt's actions regarding latest UNHRC resolution (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath defends govt's actions regarding latest UNHRC resolution (English)

Legal action against those who spread misinformation about Easter attacks 'mastermind' - FM (English)

Legal action against those who spread misinformation about Easter attacks 'mastermind' - FM (English)

Derana actively contributed to raising public awareness about country's reality - Cardinal Ranjith (English)

Derana actively contributed to raising public awareness about country's reality - Cardinal Ranjith (English)

Gammanpila summoned to Bribery Commission to record statement over his complaint on containers (English)

Gammanpila summoned to Bribery Commission to record statement over his complaint on containers (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.10.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.10.09

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)