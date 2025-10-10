Business fined for selling bottled water at inflated prices

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has imposed a fine of Rs. 600,000 on a business in the Kolonnawa area that was found guilty of selling a bottle of drinking water at a price exceeding the government-regulated rate.

The case was filed by the Narahenpita District Office of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

The case was filed alleging that the suspect business entity had committed an offense by selling a 500 milliliter bottle of drinking water for Rs. 90 while the regulated price was Rs. 70.

When the case was taken up yesterday, the accused business entity pleaded guilty to the charge.

CAA investigating officers informed the court that the offense carries a fine ranging from Rs. 500,000 to Rs. 5 million under the relevant regulations.

After considering the evidence and submissions, the Magistrate imposed a fine of Rs. 600,000 on the business.