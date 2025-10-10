Two tuk-tuk drivers arrested for extorting money from foreign tourists

Two tuk-tuk drivers arrested for extorting money from foreign tourists

October 10, 2025   11:51 am

Two three-wheeler drivers have been arrested by the police for allegedly overcharging two female foreign tourists for their services.

The arrested suspects are residents of Imbulgoda and Wellampitiya, aged 40 and 48.

According to police, the suspects had extorted sums of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 30,000 respectively from two female tourists from Brazil and Belgium who had visited the island for sightseeing.

The arrests were made following an investigation launched by the Tourist Police Division, based on complaints lodged by the two foreign nationals.

The suspects have been handed over to the Cinnamon Garden and Kollupitiya Police Stations for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath defends govt's actions regarding latest UNHRC resolution (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath defends govt's actions regarding latest UNHRC resolution (English)

Legal action against those who spread misinformation about Easter attacks 'mastermind' - FM (English)

Legal action against those who spread misinformation about Easter attacks 'mastermind' - FM (English)

Derana actively contributed to raising public awareness about country's reality - Cardinal Ranjith (English)

Derana actively contributed to raising public awareness about country's reality - Cardinal Ranjith (English)

Gammanpila summoned to Bribery Commission to record statement over his complaint on containers (English)

Gammanpila summoned to Bribery Commission to record statement over his complaint on containers (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.10.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.10.09

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)