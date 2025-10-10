Two tuk-tuk drivers arrested for extorting money from foreign tourists

Two three-wheeler drivers have been arrested by the police for allegedly overcharging two female foreign tourists for their services.

The arrested suspects are residents of Imbulgoda and Wellampitiya, aged 40 and 48.

According to police, the suspects had extorted sums of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 30,000 respectively from two female tourists from Brazil and Belgium who had visited the island for sightseeing.

The arrests were made following an investigation launched by the Tourist Police Division, based on complaints lodged by the two foreign nationals.

The suspects have been handed over to the Cinnamon Garden and Kollupitiya Police Stations for further investigations.