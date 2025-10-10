2012 Greek bonds case against ex-CBSL chief Cabraal moved to December

October 10, 2025   12:33 pm

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), against former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal and four other defendants, be taken up for hearing on 17 December 2025.

Cabraal and the four other defendants were accused of causing a loss of over Rs. 1.8 billion to the Sri Lankan government through the Greek T-bond investments in 2012.

The defendants appeared before the Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal today (10).

