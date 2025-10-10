The brother-in-law of ‘Mahesh Bandara’, an organized criminal who is currently residing overseas, has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) officers.

The suspect has been arrested along with several firearms, ammunition and sharp weapons in his possession, police said.

The suspect was arrested in an operation conducted under the guidance and supervision of the Director (Intelligence/Special Operations) Superintendent of Police D.P.U. Kodituwakku, on the orders and instructions of the STF Commanding Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police Samantha De Silva.

The relevant operation was carried out yesterday (09) in the Makandura, Gonavila area of the Pannala Police Division.

The 46-year-old resident of Makandura, Gonavila area was arrested with the following weapons and handed over to the Pannala Police Station for further investigation:

1) 01 foreign-manufactured repeater-type firearm

2) 01 foreign-manufactured micro-type pistol

3) 01 cartridge used for pistols

4) 07 9mm bullets

5) 09 12-bore bullets

6) 01 sword

7) Rs. 1,100 in cash

8) 01 wallet with National Identity Card (NIC)