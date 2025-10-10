Case against ex-Minister Piyankara Jayaratne fixed for hearing

The Colombo High Court has fixed the hearing of the case filed by the Bribery Commission against former Minister Priyankara Jayaratne over a corruption charge for 10 December, 2025.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, today (10).

At that time, the prosecution and defense lawyers informed the court that the original copies of the documents relevant to this case needed to be examined.

Accordingly, the judge granted permission to the parties to examine the relevant documents.

The judge, who then concluded the pre-trial conference, set the hearing for December 10.

The indictments were served over the charges of allegedly committing an offence of “corruption” by influencing officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to deposit an amount of Rs. 494,000 to an account of a bank in Chilaw, during his tenure as the Minister of Civil Aviation.