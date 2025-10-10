Case against ex-Minister Piyankara Jayaratne fixed for hearing

Case against ex-Minister Piyankara Jayaratne fixed for hearing

October 10, 2025   02:05 pm

The Colombo High Court has fixed the hearing of the case filed by the Bribery Commission against former Minister Priyankara Jayaratne over a corruption charge for 10 December, 2025.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, today (10).

At that time, the prosecution and defense lawyers informed the court that the original copies of the documents relevant to this case needed to be examined.

Accordingly, the judge granted permission to the parties to examine the relevant documents.

The judge, who then concluded the pre-trial conference, set the hearing for December 10.

The indictments were served over the charges of allegedly committing an offence of “corruption” by influencing officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to deposit an amount of Rs. 494,000 to an account of a bank in Chilaw, during his tenure as the Minister of Civil Aviation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath defends govt's actions regarding latest UNHRC resolution (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath defends govt's actions regarding latest UNHRC resolution (English)

Legal action against those who spread misinformation about Easter attacks 'mastermind' - FM (English)

Legal action against those who spread misinformation about Easter attacks 'mastermind' - FM (English)

Derana actively contributed to raising public awareness about country's reality - Cardinal Ranjith (English)

Derana actively contributed to raising public awareness about country's reality - Cardinal Ranjith (English)

Gammanpila summoned to Bribery Commission to record statement over his complaint on containers (English)

Gammanpila summoned to Bribery Commission to record statement over his complaint on containers (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.10.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.10.09

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)

CEB seeks 6.8% electricity tariff increase: Opposition parties, unions call for reduction (English)