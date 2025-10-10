Man who defrauded nearly Rs 15 million by promising jobs in Canada arrested

A man who allegedly defrauded Rs. 14.9 million from individuals by claiming to provide jobs in Canada has been arrested by officers of the Police Unit of the Special Investigations Division of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) yesterday (09).

The suspect is an individual who had gained entry to Canada and obtained citizenship.

Using his foreign status as a means of gaining trust, he had collected money from a large number of people. At least ten victims have come forward to the Bureau and lodged official complaints against him.

As a result, the Bureau reported the suspect to court and took action to impose a travel ban against him.

Later, under the guise that the travel ban could be removed through a police intermediary, the suspect was summoned to the Bureau yesterday. Following interrogation, he was arrested by investigating officers on charges of collecting money and committing fraud by recruiting people for foreign jobs without a valid license.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be presented before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (10).