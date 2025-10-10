Sri Lanka welcomes initial phase of agreement for peace in Gaza

Sri Lanka welcomes the initial phase of the agreement for peace in Gaza and emphasizes the critical need for comprehensive and lasting peace and stability in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism said.

Having experienced the profound suffering and devastation caused by conflict in the past, Sri Lanka said it deeply understands the importance and true value of peace. Sri Lanka hopes this important step will pave the way for long-lasting peace in Gaza, the statement said.

“Sri Lanka commends the significant efforts led by the President of the United States of America, and mediated by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Türkiye to reach this agreement.”

While recognizing the legitimate and sensitive concerns of both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, Sri Lanka reiterates its support for Palestinian people’s right to statehood, the statement said.

Sri Lanka urged both parties to engage in constructive dialogue to achieve lasting peace and stresses the importance of the early implementation of the UN General Assembly resolutions regarding a two-state solution on the basis of the 1967 borders.