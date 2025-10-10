UN delegation meets Sri Lankan Parliamentary leaders to discuss electoral reforms and transparency

Representatives of the United Nations Technical Electoral Needs Assessment Mission held a series of consultation meetings at Parliament premises, with key parliamentary stakeholders to assess opportunities for international support to strengthen electoral processes in the country.

The UN delegation met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and a group of Members of Parliament representing the Government, the Department of Communication of Parliament said in a statement.

They also held separate discussions with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and Opposition MPs, as well as with members of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus and the Parliamentary Caucus for Youth.

Upon request of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, this United Nations Technical Electoral Needs Assessment Mission visited the country and the mission focused on gathering insights from a wide range of stakeholders including government representatives, political parties, election observers, civil society, and development partners. Discussions centered on enhancing the efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity of Sri Lanka’s electoral system.

Accordingly, key topics addressed included strengthening transparency and integrity in elections, increasing women’s political representation, promoting political literacy and voter education, advancing the digitalization of the electoral process, empowering voters, protecting voting rights, and tackling challenges faced by youth and women in politics.

The United Nations delegation commended the role of the Election Commission and acknowledged the credibility and transparency of Sri Lanka’s electoral framework. They also expressed the UN’s willingness to extend technical assistance to support ongoing and future electoral reforms, it said.

The delegation comprised senior officials from UN Headquarters, including Ms. Michele Griffin, Director of the Electoral Assistance Division; Mr. Dan Malinovich, Electoral Policy Specialist; Ms. Amanda Stark, Political Affairs Officer in the Asia and the Pacific Division; and Ms. Mikyong Kim, Political/Electoral Affairs Officer.