Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

The Department of Meteorology said that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Uva, Central, provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Uva province. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Showers may occur in Western and Southern provinces in the morning, the Met. Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.