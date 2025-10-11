Our children possess the strength to build the nation  PM Harini

Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that children of this country possess the strength, ability, and attitude required to build the nation, and it is the responsibility of adults to open the paths for them to move forward.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while participating in the inauguration ceremony of “Sri Lanka Skills Expo 2025” held on October 10 according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The exhibition, organized for the third time with the aim of addressing the youth unemployment in Sri Lanka, will be held on October 10 and 11 at the Main Hall of Temple Trees. It is a joint effort by the Industry Sector Skills Councils (ISSC) and the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education.

Addressing further, the Prime Minister stated:

“This is a turning point in the education transformation process we have initiated. It is expected to expand the opportunities available within education itself while opening the path for children to identify those opportunities themselves. These programs are organized to provide such experiences through education.

This exhibition will lead you for understanding your future path. Considering your interests, your parents’ wishes, and your abilities, this is a valuable opportunity to learn about the emerging opportunities in today’s world.

The generation now completing education and preparing to enter society faces numerous challenges. With the rapid changes brought by technology, the world is transforming faster than anyone could imagine. With society leads for changes, professions change too. The traditional paths we once followed no longer guarantee success. Therefore, our educational journey must adapt with a proper understanding of these transformations.

By initiating such programmes, we aim to integrate you into our national development plan. These initiatives will help you gain a better understanding of the paths we are taking to strengthen the economy and how you, together with your teachers and parents, can actively contribute to this development process.

This exhibition opens a new world and a new society. You will be able to learn about new global trends and realize that there are more opportunities for you in society than you may have thought. There is a place for you, and we are waiting for you to step forward. Take this opportunity and move ahead with confidence. As you move forward, we expect you to support us in developing this country. Our responsibility as adults is to create and open these opportunities for you. Your responsibility is to make use of them and lead the nation forward.

I truly believe that the children gathered here today have the strength, ability, and attitude needed to build our society. You are the generation that will take on the leadership of the future. We will ensure that you receive the educational foundation and socio-economic environment needed to achieve that leadership. It is our responsibility as adults to make that happen, and we will do our part. We invite you to take up this opportunity and lead the country forward.”

The event was also attended by Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti, Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe, Deputy Minister of Vocational Education Mr. Nalin Hewage, Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Ministry of Education Nalaka Kaluwewa, and several other distinguished guests.