PUCSL to announce final decision on electricity tariff revision on Oct 14

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) announced that its final decision on the proposed revision of electricity tariffs will be made public on October 14.

PUCSL Director Jayanath Herath stated that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has proposed an increase of 6.8 percent in electricity tariffs.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of the Technical Engineers and Supervisors Association of the CEB, Nandana Udayakumara said that the tariff hike has become necessary due to the authorities’ failure to properly implement the restructuring programs of the Board.

In addition, the Chairman of the Electricity Consumers Association, Nandana Udayakumara claimed that the board fee, which currently stands at Rs. 1.5 million, is expected to rise to nearly Rs. 10 million following the divestiture of the CEB.