30 Indian fishermen remanded for poaching off Delft Island

Thirty Indian fishermen have been remanded for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing activities near Delft Island in Jaffna.

The group was apprehended recently by the Sri Lanka Navy while fishing within Sri Lanka’s territorial waters using four trawlers.

The arrested fishermen were subsequently handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar and later produced before the Mannar Magistrate’s Court, said Ada Derana reporter.

Upon consideration, the Magistrate ordered that the 30 suspects be remanded until October 23.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Navy.