Drug trafficker sentenced to life in prison for heroin possession

Drug trafficker sentenced to life in prison for heroin possession

October 11, 2025   10:34 am

The Colombo High Court, which sentenced alleged drug trafficker Kanapathi Ganesh alias Thotalaga Kanna to life imprisonment for the possession and trafficking of 39 grams of heroin, has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to arrest him and immediately enforce the sentence.

The order was issued yesterday (10) by Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne, following the conclusion of a lengthy trial, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Attorney General had filed the case against Thotalaga Kanna on December 26, 2014, accusing him of possessing and trafficking 39.99 grams of heroin in the Elakanda area.

The trial was conducted in absentia, as the accused — who had been released on bail — had absconded during court proceedings.

In delivering the judgment, the High Court Judge stated that the prosecution had successfully proven the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment, and the court directed authorities to take immediate action to apprehend him and execute the sentence.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath defends govt's actions regarding latest UNHRC resolution (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath defends govt's actions regarding latest UNHRC resolution (English)

Legal action against those who spread misinformation about Easter attacks 'mastermind' - FM (English)

Legal action against those who spread misinformation about Easter attacks 'mastermind' - FM (English)

Derana actively contributed to raising public awareness about country's reality - Cardinal Ranjith (English)

Derana actively contributed to raising public awareness about country's reality - Cardinal Ranjith (English)

Gammanpila summoned to Bribery Commission to record statement over his complaint on containers (English)

Gammanpila summoned to Bribery Commission to record statement over his complaint on containers (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.10.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.10.09

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin