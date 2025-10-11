Drug trafficker sentenced to life in prison for heroin possession

The Colombo High Court, which sentenced alleged drug trafficker Kanapathi Ganesh alias Thotalaga Kanna to life imprisonment for the possession and trafficking of 39 grams of heroin, has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to arrest him and immediately enforce the sentence.

The order was issued yesterday (10) by Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne, following the conclusion of a lengthy trial, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Attorney General had filed the case against Thotalaga Kanna on December 26, 2014, accusing him of possessing and trafficking 39.99 grams of heroin in the Elakanda area.

The trial was conducted in absentia, as the accused — who had been released on bail — had absconded during court proceedings.

In delivering the judgment, the High Court Judge stated that the prosecution had successfully proven the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment, and the court directed authorities to take immediate action to apprehend him and execute the sentence.