President promotes 5 Brigadiers to rank of Major General

In conjunction with the 76th Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Army, five Brigadiers have been promoted to the rank of Major General.

The promotions were approved on the recommendations of the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha and the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, the Sri Lanka Army announced.

Accordingly, in appreciation of the service of 05 Brigadiers who were injured in action and became martyrs, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has conferred the rank of Major General on them.