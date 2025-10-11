Gold prices in Sri Lanka surge by around Rs. 5,000 today

Gold prices in Sri Lanka surge by around Rs. 5,000 today

October 11, 2025   12:14 pm

Gold prices in Sri Lanka have been increased by approximately Rs. 5,000 today (11) in comparison to the last week. 

Accordingly, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Pettah gold market has risen to Rs. 310,000.

According to market data, the gold prices stood at Rs. 305,300 yesterday (10).

Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 330,000 on Friday, has increased to Rs. 335,000, traders stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath defends govt's actions regarding latest UNHRC resolution (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath defends govt's actions regarding latest UNHRC resolution (English)

Legal action against those who spread misinformation about Easter attacks 'mastermind' - FM (English)

Legal action against those who spread misinformation about Easter attacks 'mastermind' - FM (English)

Derana actively contributed to raising public awareness about country's reality - Cardinal Ranjith (English)

Derana actively contributed to raising public awareness about country's reality - Cardinal Ranjith (English)

Gammanpila summoned to Bribery Commission to record statement over his complaint on containers (English)

Gammanpila summoned to Bribery Commission to record statement over his complaint on containers (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.10.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.10.09