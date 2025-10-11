Gold prices in Sri Lanka surge by around Rs. 5,000 today

Gold prices in Sri Lanka have been increased by approximately Rs. 5,000 today (11) in comparison to the last week.

Accordingly, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Pettah gold market has risen to Rs. 310,000.

According to market data, the gold prices stood at Rs. 305,300 yesterday (10).

Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 330,000 on Friday, has increased to Rs. 335,000, traders stated.