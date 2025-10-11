Egg prices to drop by Rs. 10

Egg prices to drop by Rs. 10

October 11, 2025   12:55 pm

The All Ceylon Egg Producers Association has announced a reduction in egg prices by Rs. 10 in the local market.

The Association’s Chairperson,  Navod Sampath Bandara has stated that the decision to reduce the price of eggs was made with the aim of ceasing the mafia of large-scale egg producers.

Accordingly, it has been decided to sell a white egg at a price of Rs. 18 and a red egg at a price of Rs. 20, he said.

However, Chairman of the All Ceylon Poultry Traders Association, Ajith Gunasekara, cautioned that reducing prices based on individual preferences without a proper understanding of market dynamics is a risky move.

Meanwhile, speaking at a program held to mark World Egg Day yesterday (10), Professor Idunil Pathirana, Head of the Department of Animal Science at the University of Ruhuna, said that they are collaborating with the Department of Animal Production and Health to export the surplus egg production in Sri Lanka.  

 

