Guatemala receives first flight from US with third-country migrants

October 11, 2025   01:58 pm

Guatemala’s IGM migration authority said late on Friday it had received a first flight from the U.S. carrying foreign migrants returned from the United States, as well as Guatemalan citizens.

The flight carried three Hondurans and 56 Guatemalans, it said. It said the Hondurans had been taken to a migration center before they are to be transported to neighboring Honduras.

Reuters reported in December that Guatemala’s government was open to receiving citizens of other Central American nations who are deported from the U.S., as the country looks to build a positive relationship with the Trump administration.

Source: Reuters 

- Agencies 

