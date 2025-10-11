15 new breast cancer cases reported daily in Sri Lanka

October 11, 2025   02:28 pm

Approximately 15 new breast cancer cases are reported daily in Sri Lanka, while about three women die each day due to the disease, health authorities have revealed.

Health experts point out that breast cancer is completely curable and that every woman should perform a self-breast examination after the age of 20.

The Ministry of Health has announced that women aged between 20 and 40 should undergo a clinical breast examination once every three years, while those above 40 are advised to have the examination annually.

The Ministry further stated that if there are symptoms or risk factors such as lumps in the breast or armpit, dimpling of the skin of the breast, swelling of the breast, abnormal discharge or bleeding from the nipple, inverted nipple, pain in the breast, changes in the skin, etc., they should seek medical advice and treatment, and that they can also refer to obstetrician-gynecologists, health clinics, cancer screening centers, breast clinics, and surgical clinics.

 

