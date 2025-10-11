COPE reveals irregular confirmation of 850 Sathosa employees ahead of 2024 elections

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has revealed that 850 employees of Lanka Sathosa were confirmed in service through irregular procedures prior to last year’s elections.

This revelation was made when Lanka Sathosa officials were summoned before the COPE yesterday (11).

COPE Chairman Nishantha Samaraweera stated that eight senior positions at Lanka Sathosa had been recruited on a contract basis.

Chairman of Lanka Sathosa Dr. Samitha Perera said:

“The contract given for 2 years was extended to 5 years in a board meeting held in September 2024. Then you have to stay in these positions for 5 years. There are several issues with the benefit package. The basic salary of a CEO is Rs. 173,000. No one can be hired for this salary.”

Chairman Samaraweera further noted that it is not beneficial for major positions in the institution to be held on a contract basis.

Chairman of Lanka Sathosa, responded “I accept that.”

The COPE Chairman also pointed out that around 850 employees had been confirmed in their positions prior to the July 2024 election.

Lanka Sathosa Senior Manager, Sisira Gunawardena, acknowledged that the confirmation process had been problematic.