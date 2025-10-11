Attorney-at-Law disenrolled for violating professional ethics

The Supreme Court has ordered the disenrollment of an Attorney-at-Law from Kandy, who was convicted of violating the professional ethics of the legal profession.

The ruling was delivered following the examination of a complaint filed by retired Major W. S. L. S. Palipana, Ada Derana reporter said.

On 01 March, 2006 and 15 February, 2007, he had appointed the respondent lawyer to act in a case and the petitioner stated that he had requested one hundred thousand rupees for that service and was given an advance of Rs. 50,000.

However, the petitioner had filed a petition in the Supreme Court on 27 February 2008, after the respondent attorney had failed to deliver the services as promised, despite requests to return the documents and money he had provided.

After a prolonged inquiry, the three-judge bench, chaired by Justice Shiran Gunaratne, concluded that the respondent’s actions had caused serious harm to the integrity and reputation of the legal profession.

Justice Gunaratne emphasized that the practice of law is not a privilege to be used for personal benefit, but a respected public trust that demands honesty and accountability.

The three-judge bench has also ordered the Registrar of the Supreme Court to strike the name of the attorney from the list of attorneys.