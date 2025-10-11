Stock of live ammunition discovered near a canal in Mathugama

A stock of live ammunition has been discovered near a canal in the Nagahawala area of Sirikadura, Mathugama.

According to police, the recovered items include fifty MPMG bullets, six T-56 bullets, two shotgun bullets, six 38-type bullets, and twelve 9 millimeter pistol bullets.

Information regarding the suspects who left the stock of ammunition at the location has not yet been revealed.

Further investigations into the incident have been initiated by the Mathugama Police.