President assures investments in Sri Lanka are secure under the current govt

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that the security of investors and investments coming into the country has been ensured under the current government.

He made this remark during a discussion held this morning (11) at the Presidential Secretariat with a delegation of U.S. business representatives visiting the country to study Sri Lanka’s investment opportunities, business environment and legal framework, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The President noted that a secure environment for investments has now been established in Sri Lanka, highlighting that the irregularities that prevailed under previous administrations have been rectified. The current government, he said, is formulating new laws within a democratic framework to ensure transparency and stability in the investment process.

President Dissanayake further affirmed that attracting foreign investment remains a top priority of the government. In this regard, measures are being taken to guarantee investor protection, expand investment opportunities and facilitate investor operations.

He added that steps are underway to introduce an Investment Protection Act to reinforce this commitment.

He also stated that the government is working toward building national unity beyond divisions of ethnicity and religion, creating an efficient public service, maintaining transparent diplomatic relations and overcoming technological barriers through digitalization all aimed at strengthening the country’s investment climate, the statement added.

The U.S. delegation included Harlan Crow, Chairman of Crow Holdings, Krishna Balam, Head of U.S.-India Relations and M&A Business, Sarah Stern, President of Hudson Institute, Ravenel B. Curry, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Founder of Eagle Capital Management, Lucy Billingsley, Co-Founder of Billingsley Company, Katherine Crow, Civic Leader and SMU Trustee and Walter Russell Mead, Member of the Hudson Institute.

Accompanying the President were Labour Minister and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Anil Jayanta Fernando, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Sooriyapperuma and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Russell Aponsu.

-PMD-