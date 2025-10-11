Tourist arrivals in first 9 days of October tops 46,000

October 11, 2025   06:58 pm

The number of tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka has reached 46,868 during the first nine days of October.

According to latest figures released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), as of the first nine days of October, a total of 14,221 Indians have arrived in the country which accounts 30.3% of tourist arrivals.

Furthermore, 3,171 persons from the United Kingdom, 2,652 from Germany, 4,416 from China and 2,158 Bangladesh nationals have also visited Sri Lanka this month.

Accordingly, from 01 January 2025 to 09 October 2025, a total of 1,772,362 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka.

The SLTDA further reported that between January and October 2025, 389,513 visitors were from India, 124,113 from Russia, and 165,064 from the United Kingdom. 

