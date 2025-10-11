PM departs for China to attend Global Leaders Meeting on Women

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya departs for China tonight (11 October) to attend the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women 2025, upon the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, the PM’s Office said.

The Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women 2025, which will be held in Beijing under the theme “One Shared Future: New & Accelerated Process for Women’s All-round Development,” is jointly organized by the Government of China and UN Women.

During the visit, the Prime Minister Amarasuriya will deliver a keynote address and hold several high-level bilateral meetings, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Premier of the State Council (Prime Minister) of the People’s Republic of China, Li Qiang.