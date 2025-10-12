Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

October 12, 2025   06:26 am

The Meteorology Department states that showers or thundershowers will occur in several places in most provinces after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely in some areas of the Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva provinces.

Showers may occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle, Matara, and Puttalam districts in the morning as well, the Met. Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected in some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning and temporarily localized strong winds during thundershowers.

