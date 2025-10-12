Violent clashes erupt along Pak-Afghan border; friendly countries urge restraint

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday night lauded the security forces after the Pakistan Army responded to unprovoked attacks by Afghan Taliban forces on border posts. Clashes between the two sides were reported in multiple areas along the Pak-Afghan border.

“Firing by Afghan forces on civilian population is a blatant violation of international laws. Pakistan’s brave forces have given a prompt and effective response that no provocation will be tolerated,” said the interior minister in a post on X.

“Pakistan’s forces are alert and Afghanistan is being answered with stones for bricks. The people of Pakistan stand with the brave armed forces like a lead wall. Afghanistan will also be given a befitting reply like India.”

Earlier, security sources confirmed that Pakistani forces deployed at the international border “targeted several Afghan border posts”. There are reports of significant damage inflicted on multiple Afghan posts and militant formations, security officials added.

Artillery, tanks, light and heavy weapons were used in the retaliatory action, said security forces. Afghan forces targeted Pakistani posts at Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baramcha in Balochistan.

The clashes broke out after Kabul accused Islamabad of carrying out air strikes on the Afghan capital earlier this week, according to Taliban border forces.

“In retaliation for the air strikes by Pakistani forces”, Taliban border forces in the east are “engaged in heavy clashes against Pakistani forces’ posts in various border areas”, the Afghan military said in a statement earlier.

Taliban officials from the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktika, Khost, and Helmand — all located on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan — confirmed the clashes.

Islamabad did not confirm that it was behind the attacks, but called on Kabul “to stop harbouring the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on its soil”.

Security sources said “several Afghan soldiers were killed” and militant formations were forced to retreat due to the “effective and intense retaliation by Pakistani forces”. It elaborated that Afghan posts failed to provide covering fire to the militants and there are reports of “heavy losses” among Afghan border posts and militants.

“Kharijites and Daesh hideouts inside Afghanistan, operating under the patronage of the interim Afghan government, are being effectively targeted. Pakistan is using artillery, tanks, light, and heavy weapons. In addition, air resources and drones are also being used to target Daesh and kharijite hideouts. The headquarters of Afghan forces, which have been sheltering Daesh and Fitna al-Khawarij, are also being targeted.”

In a series of posts on X, the state broadcaster issued the following statement quoting security sources: “Unprovoked firing from the Afghan side at Pak-Afghan border,a strong ,intense response from Pakistan Army. Afghan forces carried out unprovoked firing at several locations, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral, and Baramcha (Balochistan).”

It said Pakistan was currently “targeting terrorist camps and hideouts of khawarij, ISIS located near the Pak-Afghan border inside Afghanistan with great precision. Afghan forces have retreated from several areas”.

The Afghan Ministry of Defence confirmed earlier that Afghan forces launched “retaliatory operations against Pakistani security forces” tonight.

“The operations ended at midnight. If the opposing side violates Afghanistan’s territory again, our armed forces are ready to defend their territory and will respond firmly,” said the statement.

Infiltration attempts in Pishin, Zhob

Pakistani posts also came under attack in the Baramcha area of Chagai district, which borders Afghanistan’s Helmand province. “Afghan force opened indiscriminate fire at Pakistani border posts with heavy weapons late on Saturday night,” a senior official said.

He added that Afghan border posts were destroyed and casualties were taken by the other side. “Heavy exchange of fire continued for two hours.”

Security sources stated that Afghan forces also tried to infiltrate in Pishin and Zhob districts, however the attempts were defeated by Pakistani forces in the area.

Calls for restraint

Iranian top diplomat Abbas Araghchi called on Afghanistan and Pakistan “to exercise restraint” amid ongoing clashes.

“Our position is that both sides must exercise restraint,” Araghchi said during a live interview with state television, adding that “stability” between the countries “contributes to regional stability”.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, with which Pakistan recently signed a mutual defence deal, expressed concern at the skirmishes.

“The kingdom calls for restraint, avoiding escalation, and embracing dialogue and wisdom to contribute to reducing tensions and maintaining security and stability in the region.

“The kingdom affirms its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability, and its continued commitment to ensuring security, which will achieve stability and prosperity for the brotherly Pakistani and Afghan peoples.”

Qatar’s foreign ministry urged both sides to prioritise dialogue, diplomacy, and restraint, and to work towards containing differences in a manner that help to reduce tension and avoid escalation, in order to achieve regional security and stability.

The foreign ministry reiterated Qatar’s support for all regional and international efforts aimed at strengthening international peace and security, and affirmed its commitment to ensuring security and prosperity for the people of the two countries.

Deterioration in bilateral relations

The past week saw heightened tensions, with both sides exchanging sharp statements. Pakistan suffered multiple casualties among security forces in intelligence-based operations against terrorists, while Afghanistan accused the former of violating its sovereignty.

The issue of terrorists using Afghan soil against Pakistan, along with frequent border skirmishes, has long strained ties between the two countries, with Islamabad repeatedly urging the interim Afghan government to stop allowing its territory to be used for attacks.

Islamabad maintains that its patience is wearing thin after a series of deadly attacks inside Pakistan that it blames on militants operating from Afghan territory. “Enough is enough, Pakistan government and armed forces’ patience has worn out,” Asif had said on Thursday in the National Assembly.

Kabul, however, denies allegations of providing safe havens to these groups. Afghan officials, meanwhile, publicly blamed Pakistan a day ago. The Afghan defence ministry said, “Once again, Pakistan violated Afghan airspace, bombed a civilian market in the Paktika airspace near the Durand Line, and also violated the territory of the capital Kabul.”

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited India earlier this week, marking India’s first high-level engagement with the Taliban government since it took power in 2021.

Speaking about the Thursday night explosion in Kabul during a press conference in New Delhi a day ago, Muttaqi had condemned the incident and Pakistan for its alleged role in it.

Earlier, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry did not directly respond when questioned whether Pakistan was responsible for the attacks. “To safeguard Pakistani lives and properties, what measures need to be taken will be taken,” he told reporters.

The Foreign Office had avoided directly acknowledging strikes in Kabul, instead framing Pakistan’s counter-terrorism actions as legitimate self-defence against militants operating from Afghan soil.

Speaking at a separate news conference in Peshawar, held almost simultaneously with the FO briefing, military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also declined to confirm or deny whether the military had carried out strikes in Kabul. He nonetheless underscored Pakistan’s right and resolve to defend itself. “Afghanistan is being used as a base of operations for carrying out terrorism in Pakistan. There is also evidence of this,” he said.



