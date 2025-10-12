Several SJB MPs to resign and contest PC election  Sajith

October 12, 2025   07:34 am

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa announced that several Members of Parliament who entered Parliament representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will resign from their seats and are preparing to contest the upcoming Provincial Council election.

He made this announcement yesterday (11) during the inauguration ceremony of the D.S. Senanayake Faculty of Political Science and Sustainable Development, held under his patronage at the SJB head office.

Speaking at the event, Premadasa stated that the members concerned will step down from their parliamentary positions to contest the provincial council election with the objective of forming a Samagi Jana Balawegaya-led government.

The Opposition Leader further stated that such sacrifices are rare while in the opposition.

Commenting further, the Opposition Leader said:

“What is the purpose of making sacrifices and contributions to win the Provincial Council? It is to strengthen and uplift the party. It is very rare to witness such great sacrifices while in the opposition. These sacrifices are being made with the ultimate goal of forming a Samagi Jana Balawegaya government and a President of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.”

