Gazette issued on revised ministerial and deputy ministerial portfolios

The official Gazette notification announcing the revised ministerial and deputy ministerial portfolios, following the NPP government’s first Cabinet reshuffle, has been issued.

On October 10, the government announced the new portfolios of three Cabinet Ministers and ten Deputy Ministers subsequent to the reshuffle. The newly appointed Ministers and Deputy Ministers were sworn in before the President at the Presidential Secretariat on the same day.

The Gazette confirms that the reshuffle was carried out in accordance with Articles 44(2) and 46(1) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. The appointments were made by Order of the President, with Dr. N. S. Kumanayake, Secretary to the President, issuing the official Gazette notification.

According to the revised allocations, the portfolio of Ports and Civil Aviation was removed from Bimal Rathnayaka, who previously served as the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation. In its place, the Ministry of Urban Development was added to his responsibilities, and he was accordingly sworn in as the Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development.

The Ports and Civil Aviation portfolio, which was removed from Minister Rathnayaka, has been assigned to Anura Karunathilaka, who previously held the position of Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing. He was sworn in as the Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation.

The Construction and Housing portfolio, which was relinquished by Anura Karunathilaka, has been assigned to Dr. H. M. Susil Ranasinghe, who previously served as Deputy Minister of Lands and Irrigation. Dr. Ranasinghe was sworn in before the President as the Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kaushalya Ariyarathna, Dinindu Saman Kumara, Nishantha Jayaweera, and M. Arkam—who had not previously held ministerial positions—were sworn in as Deputy Ministers.

Accordingly, the Gazette notification detailing their respective appointments has been issued.